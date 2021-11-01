Timken Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $88.1 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $88.8 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $91.0 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.04 billion from $894.6 million last year.

Timken Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $91.0 Mln. vs. $86.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $894.6 Mln last year.

