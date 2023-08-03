News & Insights

Timken Co. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

August 03, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $125.2 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $146.1 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.272 billion from $1.153 billion last year.

Timken Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $125.2 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q2): $1.272 Bln vs. $1.153 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.90 to $7.30

