Timken Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TKR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.56, changing hands as low as $72.33 per share. Timken Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.85 per share, with $89.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.30.

