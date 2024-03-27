Timken Announces Retirement Of Kyle As CEO; Mehta To Take Over

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) announced the retirement of Richard Kyle as president and chief executive officer on Wednesday. Tarak Mehta is set to succeed him in these roles on Sept. 5, 2024.

Kyle will take on an advisory position to aid in the leadership handover and will remain on the Timken Board of Directors.

Currently, Mehta holds the position of president of the Motion business and is a member of the Group Executive Committee at ABB Ltd. Upon completing a transition period at ABB, Mehta will assume the roles of president and CEO at Timken.

