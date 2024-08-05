Timken To Acquire CGI Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR) said it has agreed to acquire CGI Inc., a Nevada-based manufacturer of precision drive systems serving a broad range of automation markets with a concentration in medical robotics. CGI is a family-owned business with headquarters and production facilities in Carson City, Nevada. It employs approximately 130 people and is expected to generate around $45 million in sales in 2024.

Timken said it will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and existing committed credit facilities.

