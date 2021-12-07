Timken: Organic Sales Growth For Rollon Products To Outperform Avg. Company Growth In 2021

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR) said the company is experiencing strong growth in its linear motion product line, with 2021 sales projected to increase by more than 20 percent from 2020. Timken expects that secular trends and targeted initiatives will continue to drive strong organic sales growth in linear motion products, with an estimated double-digit compound annual growth rate through 2025.

"The acquisition of Rollon enabled our successful entry into the linear motion market sector and its unique offering has led to big wins - for Timken and the industry partners we serve through these products," said Hans Landin, group vice president.

