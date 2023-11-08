Timing seen as crucial as snap election looms in Portugal

By Catarina Demony and Patricia Vicente Rua

LISBON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kicked off talks with the main political parties on Wednesday to decide whether, or how soon, to call a snap election following the abrupt resignation of the Socialist prime minister.

Antonio Costa stepped down on Tuesday after prosecutors detained his chief of staff in an investigation into alleged illegalities in his government's handling of lucrative lithium and hydrogen projects and said Costa was the target of a related probe. Costa has denied wrongdoing.

It is up to the conservative president to decide whether to allow the Socialist Party (PS), which has a parliamentary majority, to form a new or interim government, or to disband parliament and call an election.

His decision is expected on Thursday.

He had warned Costa previously that his exit for any reason would trigger a snap election, and analysts see that as the most likely option, although he could choose to give more time to the PS to get over the line in parliament.

The budget includes lower income tax rates for the middle class, higher wages and social benefits.

"Whatever the president decides, it's important that he takes into account this concern with the conclusion of the budget," said Ines de Sousa Real, head of the People-Animals-Nature (PAN) party with one house seat, after meeting the president.

She and several other left-leaning politicians urged the prosecutor's office to detail their suspicions or accusations in the case with grave political consequences, adding: "We see with concern the judicial power toppling a government."

Political scientist Paula Espirito Santo said Costa's resignation in the absence of any concrete accusations came as a surprise to all parties, who will struggle to prepare for an election, especially the PS that is yet to pick a new leader.

"They (parties) were not expecting to have to run so soon," she said.

Most political leaders have said they want a snap election but analysts note it may be in their interest to have it later rather than sooner as, with Costa gone, there are practically no household names among them.

LIKELY CONTENDERS

The main opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) is seen as the likely beneficiary of a snap election, but there are doubts whether it could win a full majority or even build enough support to form a stable government.

The PSD is still reeling from defeat in a January 2022 election that caused a leadership change.

Its new leader, 50-year-old Luis Montenegro, who had been largely out of the spotlight since resigning as a lawmaker in 2018, has so far struggled to gain momentum in opinion polls.

His most heavyweight likely rival would be Pedro Nuno Santos of the PS, who analysts say Costa had been grooming as his successor.

He successfully coordinated support for a previous minority government with the far left in 2015-2019, but his resignation as infrastructure minister in December 2022 in a scandal around a severance payout by state-owned airline TAP has undermined his popularity.

Andre Ventura, the populist leader of the far-right, anti-establishment Chega - the third-largest force in parliament - could become a kingmaker for the centre-right PSD if it fails to clinch a majority, but Montenegro has so far ruled out any such alliance.

Whatever happens, Rebelo de Sousa seemed unfazed by the tough decision facing him, emerging from the presidential palace on Tuesday night to stroll among well-wishers.

The 74-year-old former law lecturer and political commentator has used his constitutional power to disband parliament once before, in November 2021. Unlike now, Costa's government then had no parliamentary majority and had just had its budget rejected.

Portugal without Costa: ex-PM's economic legacy likely to endure

FACTBOX-Deals targeted in corruption probe that led Portugal PM to step down

(Additional reporting by Patricia Rua, Editing by Aislinn Laing, Nick Macfie and Andrea Ricci)

((andrei.khalip@thomsonreuters.com; (351) 213-509-209;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.