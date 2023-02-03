TimesSquare Capital Management Cuts Stake in MVB Financial (MVBF)

Fintel reports that TimesSquare Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of MVB Financial Corp (MVBF). This represents 6.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.02MM shares and 8.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.85% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for MVB Financial is $34.85. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.85% from its latest reported closing price of $24.06.

The projected annual revenue for MVB Financial is $229MM, an increase of 62.72%. The projected annual EPS is $3.28, an increase of 115.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MVBF is 0.0489%, a decrease of 18.6364%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 6,331K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,147,239 shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953,833 shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 84.18% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 350,895 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345,870 shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302,098 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 250,000 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486,325 shares, representing a decrease of 94.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 57.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 219,041 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,859 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

MVB Financial Declares $0.17 Dividend

MVB Financial said on August 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $24.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ('Nasdaq') under the ticker 'MVBF.' Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and its subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is one of the world's leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the Fintech industry.

