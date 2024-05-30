News & Insights

Times Universal Group Unanimous AGM Success

May 30, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Times Universal Group Holdings (HK:2310) has released an update.

Times Universal Group Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, achieving unanimous shareholder approval. Key approvals included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, authorization of directors’ remuneration, re-appointment of auditors, and granting mandates for share allotment and repurchase. Additionally, the company’s amended articles of association were adopted without opposition.

