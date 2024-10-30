Times Universal Group Shifts Share Registrar to Tricor

Times Universal Group Holdings (HK:2310) has released an update.

Times Universal Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in their Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from November 30, 2024. This move requires all future share transfer applications and uncollected share certificates to be handled by Tricor from that date onwards. Investors should take note of these changes to ensure smooth management of their share transactions.

