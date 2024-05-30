Times Neighborhood Updates Final Dividend

Times Neighborhood Holdings Ltd. (HK:9928) has released an update.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited has announced an update to the final dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with a dividend declared at RMB 0.024 per share, which will be paid at an exchange rate of RMB 1 : HKD 1.09867, totaling HKD 0.026 per share. Shareholders’ approval for the dividend was obtained on May 30, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 4, 2024, and the payment date scheduled for July 10, 2024.

