Times China Renews Key Agreement with Times Neighborhood

Times China Holdings (HK:1233) has released an update.

Times China Holdings has renewed its agreement with Times Neighborhood for continuing connected transactions, which will extend their collaboration beyond 2024. The new agreement involves Times Neighborhood providing services to Times China and its associated companies, subject to shareholder approval. This renewal highlights ongoing partnerships in the real estate services sector, reflecting a strategic move to maintain stability and growth.

