Times China Holdings Reports Strong Sales Performance

November 08, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Times China Holdings (HK:1233) has released an update.

Times China Holdings reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB7,556 million for the ten months ending October 2024, with a gross floor area of 629,000 square meters. October alone contributed RMB1,305 million in sales over 117,000 square meters. Investors are advised to exercise caution as these figures could differ in future financial statements.

