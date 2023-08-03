Times China Holdings (HKHKSG:1233) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 0.92

The average one-year price target for Times China Holdings (HKHKSG:1233) has been revised to 0.92 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 0.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.05% from the latest reported closing price of 0.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Times China Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1233 is 0.12%, a decrease of 27.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.05% to 93,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCHFX - MATTHEWS CHINA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 42,755K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,604K shares, representing an increase of 26.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 35.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,680K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,649K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

China Fund holds 8,477K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,186K shares, representing an increase of 27.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 35.58% over the last quarter.

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 5,630K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares, representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 88.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

