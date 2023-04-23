Times China Holdings (HKHKSG:1233) Price Target Decreased by 37.55% to 1.26

The average one-year price target for Times China Holdings (HKHKSG:1233) has been revised to 1.26 / share. This is an decrease of 37.55% from the prior estimate of 2.01 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.60% from the latest reported closing price of 0.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Times China Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1233 is 0.16%, an increase of 75.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 114,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 32,530K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,949K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 63.40% over the last quarter.

MCHFX - MATTHEWS CHINA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 31,604K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,680K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,898K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 160.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,649K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

China Fund holds 6,186K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 6.17% over the last quarter.

