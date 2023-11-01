Times China Holdings (HKHKSG:1233) Price Target Decreased by 27.27% to 0.41

The average one-year price target for Times China Holdings (HKHKSG:1233) has been revised to 0.41 / share. This is an decrease of 27.27% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Times China Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1233 is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 86,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCHFX - MATTHEWS CHINA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 42,755K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,680K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,649K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

China Fund holds 8,477K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,589K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1233 by 20.49% over the last quarter.

