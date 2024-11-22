Times China Holdings Advances Debt Restructuring Plan

Times China Holdings (HK:1233) has released an update.
Times China Holdings has announced significant progress in restructuring its offshore debts, having signed a restructuring support agreement with creditors representing a substantial portion of its existing notes. This move is aimed at establishing a sustainable capital structure and ensuring financial stability. The company is urging remaining creditors to support the proposed restructuring plan.
