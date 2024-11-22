News & Insights

Stocks

Times China Holdings Advances Debt Restructuring Plan

November 22, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Times China Holdings (HK:1233) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Times China Holdings has announced significant progress in restructuring its offshore debts, having signed a restructuring support agreement with creditors representing a substantial portion of its existing notes. This move is aimed at establishing a sustainable capital structure and ensuring financial stability. The company is urging remaining creditors to support the proposed restructuring plan.

For further insights into HK:1233 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.