Times Are Uncertain. Stocks Are Wavering.

U.S. stocks are mixed as investors weigh the latest efforts to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks are mixed as investors weigh the latest efforts to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks are mixed as investors weigh the latest efforts to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus.

At 12:25 p.m., the S&P 500 index was wavering between negative and positive territory as President Donald Trump addressed the nation. The benchmark index was effectively flat at 2,391.49, after dipping earlier in the morning below 2,350. A close below that level likely would signal a bigger drop ahead. That level, the low reached during the December 2018 selloff, has become the focal point of the battle between bulls and bears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.09% and the Nasdaq Composite had gained 1.4%. The Europe Stoxx 600 was up 2.3%.

Asian stocks fell earlier Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.6% and the Nikkei 225 lost 1%.

The day’s main news so far has been the European Central Bank’s decision to buy private- and public-sector securities worth €750 billion—some $805 billion—in what it labeled the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program. And ECB President Christine Lagarde said that “there are no limits to our commitment to the euro,” which reminded many of the 2012 promise by Mario Draghi, her predecessor, to do “whatever it takes” to save the currency.

The news was seen as encouraging, although initial gains in European shares then faded away.

“The policy reactions did not come with one big coordinated swoop, but the package of government stimulus, liquidity and guarantees combined with Lagarde’s ‘whatever it takes’ as it stands right now is strong,” said analysts at ING Economics. Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to 0.25% and announced its first-ever bond-buying plan.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_89502224ca95686c9c1b81e3.json

The ECB move had a big impact on Italian and Greek government bonds, with yields falling sharply on both and narrowing the differential, or spread, with German debt, which is seen as safer. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

After the U.S. close on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a program to support money-market mutual funds, and the U.S. Senate approved the House-passed coronavirus legislation, which grants sick leave to hourly employees and expands unemployment insurance, as negotiations continue on a broader stimulus package.

Oil caught a bit of reprieve early Thursday with the price of West Texas intermediate crude climbing 9.4% to $22.28 a barrel after hovering around its lowest point in nearly 20 years. The yield on 10-year Treasury debt ticked down 9 basic points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 1.1% following a selloff Wednesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Trading was choppy across Wall Street.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares dropped 4.2% as investors failed to find comfort in a proposed stimulus package that would aid the aerospace industry.

Ford Motor (F) was down 5.6% after Benchmark analyst Michael Ward said the auto maker would likely have to suspend its dividend. General Motors (GM) shares fell 3% premarket.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) saw shares tick up 1.5% after the company, parent of the Olive Garden chain, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Still, like many other companies, Darden withdrew its financial forecasts for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It noted that it has seen a 5.9% dip in same-store sales in its restaurants during the current quarter.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.