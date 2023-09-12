News & Insights

US Markets
GM

TIMELINE-Strike looms as talks between UAW, Detroit Three drag on

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 12, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has warned of a coordinated strike against the Detroit Three automakers, if an agreement is not reached on a new contract covering some 150,000 workers.

Negotiations over a new deal began in July but the three automakers - General Motors GM.N, Ford Motor F.N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI - and the UAW have made little headway on the terms of the contract.

The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 (0359 GMT the next day). Here is a timeline of events beginning with the election of the new UAW chief in March:

Date

Development

March 25

Shawn Fain wins the race for the role of UAW president; vows to take a tough stance with the Big Three automakers.

July 10

The union says it will open contract talks with Detroit's Big Three automakers starting July 13.

July 11

Fain says the union is at any of the automakers without a fair contract.

July 19

Fain meets President Joe Biden at the White House as the union briefed the staff on contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers.

Aug. 1

The UAW presents demands to Stellantis, says the union is seeking ambitious benefit increases from the Detroit Three, including double-digit pay rises and defined-benefit pensions for all workers.

Aug. 2

The union presents contract demands to General Motors

Aug. 3

The union presents contract demands to Ford

Aug. 8

Fain angrily tosses contract proposals from Stellantis in a trash can, citing numerous concessions that the Chrysler parent is seeking in labor talks.

Aug. 25

The UAW says 97% of voting members were in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three if an agreement is not reached before Sept. 14.

Aug. 31

The union says it has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against GM and Stellantis, saying they have refused to bargain in good faith.

Aug. 31

Ford makes a contract offer to the UAW, providing hourly employees with 15% guaranteed combined wage increases, lumpsum payments and improved benefits over the life of the contract

Sept. 1

The U.S. NLRB says it will investigate unfair labor practice charges filed by the UAW union against GM and Stellantis.

Sept 6

The UAW makes a labor contract counterproposal on economic issues to Ford

Sept. 7

GM makes counteroffer to the UAW that includes a 10% wage hike and two additional 3% annual lumpsum payments over four years. Fain calls the offer "insulting."

Sept. 8

Stellantis says it offered U.S. hourly workers a 14.5% wage hike over four years but no lumpsum payments.

Sept. 8

Fain says the UAW union wants a deal to avoid walkouts at the Detroit Three but expects to go on strike against all of them next week if they do not improve their contract offers.

Sept. 11

Stellantis says it plans to make a new counteroffer to the UAW after the union made its own revised offer on Sunday ahead of the expiration of the current four-year labor deal Thursday night.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ananta.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.