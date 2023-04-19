TIMELINE-Glencore in hot pursuit of Teck as it seeks copper assets

Adds Justin Trudeau's comments

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview to Bloomberg Television last week that any takeover bid for Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO would have to get through a "rigorous process" to get consent from the government.

Here is a snapshot of key events in the saga so far.

Date

Development

March 26

Glencore privately offers to merge with Teck Resources in a $22.5 billion all-share deal.

April 3

Teck rejects Glencore's offer citing reluctance to expose its shareholders to thermal coal, oil, LNG and related sectors.

April 10

Teck Chief Executive Jonathan Price reinforces the rejection of Glencore's unsolicited bid and tells shareholders that Teck's restructuring plan is the only viable option.

Reuters reports that Glencore Chief Executive Gary Nagle plans to personally meet some Canadian shareholders of Teck to get their support for the merger. April 11 Glencore modifies its $22.5 billion all-share takeover bid to include up to $8.2 billion in cash, which Teck's board dubs "largely unchanged". April 12 Several Teck shareholders ask Glencore to sweeten its takeover bid. April 13 Teck rejects the improved bid and tweaks its own restructuring plan to allow for an earlier full separation of its metals and coal divisions. Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advises shareholders to reject Teck's restructuring plan on uncertainties and structural issues. April 14 Bloomberg News reports that Teck's biggest shareholder China Investment Corp (CIC) favors Glencore's revised offer as it allows investors to exit their coal exposure for cash. April 15 Bloomberg News reports that Advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended to its shareholders to vote against Teck's plan to spin off its coal segment. April 16 Vale SA VALE3.SA, Anglo American Plc AAL.L and Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, among others, approach Teck to explore deals for its base metals business if the spinoff takes places, sources tell Reuters. Teck's Chairman Emeritus Norman Keevil says he would support deals for the base metals business of Teck post spinoff. April 17 A source tells Reuters that Glencore's executives have met or spoken with some 120 Teck shareholders to win support for their takeover bid. Teck denies media reports that stated its largest shareholder CIC favored the Glencore deal. April 18 Teck CEO Price again advises shareholders to back the spinoff in a hastily arranged conference call after skipping the World Copper Conference in Chile. April 19 In an open letter, Glencore says it is willing to improve the $22.5 billion bid and will consider taking the offer directly to shareholders if Teck's board refuses to discuss the deal. Teck says Glencore is seeking to frustrate the vote and pre-empt a competitive future landscape. Teck reiterates its recommendation that shareholders vote for a planned spin-off. Teck shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors says it has voted against the restructuring plan. As of March 7, the asset management firm held about 2.3 million class B subordinated voting shares. April 21 Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, says it would support Teck's spinoff proposal. April 24 Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Teck should remain headquartered in Canada amid the merger talk. April 26 Teck withdraws its proposed restructuring proposal ahead of a shareholder vote on the plan. April 28 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in an interview to Bloomberg Television that any potential takeover of Teck would need to get through a "rigorous process" to win government approval. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.