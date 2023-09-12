Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says

Adds details on shortage in paragraph 2 and background in paragraph 3 and 4

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was not clear when supply of lower doses of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy would normalize, backtracking from its earlier estimates to resume supply of the popular weight-loss drug this month.

The FDA, in its drug shortage list, listed the 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses of the drug with limited availability and that the duration of shortage was "to be decided", while the larger doses of 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg were still available.

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgense said last month the company's limits on U.S. supplies of starter doses of Wegovy will last into next year even as the Danish drugmaker spends billions boosting output to keep up with soaring demand.

The drug was approved for chronic weight management in people with obesity in 2021.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com

