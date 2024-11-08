News & Insights

Timee, Inc. Sees Growth in Active Client Engagement

November 08, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Timee, Inc. (JP:215A) has released an update.

Timee, Inc. reports a decline in transactions per active client account, attributing it to a shift in client mix towards smaller-sized clients and industries like food and retail. Despite this, the company has seen a significant rise in the number of active client accounts, indicating increased engagement and platform attractiveness across diverse industries.

