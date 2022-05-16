"Time will tell", says Brazil's central bank director on future rate hike

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Monday that policymakers have already signaled a likely interest rate hike in June, and that from now on "time will tell".

Speaking at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, he stated that maintaining high interest rates for a longer period is a "proper" cycle smoothing strategy when possible, rather than raising ant then decreasing rates.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

