US Markets

"Time will tell", says Brazil's central bank director on future rate hike

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Monday that policymakers have already signaled a likely interest rate hike in June, and that from now on "time will tell".

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Monday that policymakers have already signaled a likely interest rate hike in June, and that from now on "time will tell".

Speaking at a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, he stated that maintaining high interest rates for a longer period is a "proper" cycle smoothing strategy when possible, rather than raising ant then decreasing rates.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular