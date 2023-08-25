Time will show importance of independent cenbank, says Brazil's Campos Neto after Lula criticism

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said "time will tell" how important it is for the country to have an autonomous monetary authority, responding to recent criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

After taking office in January, Lula repeatedly urged the central bank to lower interest rates from a six-year high of 13.75%, saying high rates were hindering economic growth and directly criticized Campos Neto, a nominee of former President Jair Bolsonaro, for the high borrowing costs.

"It is part of the process," Campos Neto said of the criticism in an interview with news magazine Veja published on Friday.

"The president was democratically elected and has the right to make criticisms. I believe time will tell how serious, autonomous and technical the central bank's work is," he added.

In 2021 Brazil's Congress passed a law making the central bank formally independent.

Campos Neto, who took office in 2019 under far-right Bolsonaro, will remain in the job until next year. He said he was "kind of prepared" for criticism from leftist Lula.

"Other countries had similar phenomena," Campos Neto said, noting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was also heavily criticized by former U.S. President Donald Trump for some time.

With inflation easing, Brazil's central bank kicked off a monetary easing cycle with a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point interest rate cut this month to 13.25%, and signaled more of the same for upcoming meetings.

Campos Neto repeated in the interview that was an appropriate pace for the cuts as the battle against inflation had yet to be won.

"There is part of inflation that is still well above target. Services inflation is falling but still not where we want it to be," he said.

"That still requires rates to be in restrictive territory - how restrictive, it will depend on the path we're taking and variables that will fluctuate along the way."

