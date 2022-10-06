Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Outlook

The analysts covering Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the eight analysts covering Voyager Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$16m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 47% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$1.76. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$22m and US$1.66 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqGS:VYGR Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2022

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$7.60, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Voyager Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 72% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. It's pretty clear that Voyager Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Voyager Therapeutics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Voyager Therapeutics after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Voyager Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

