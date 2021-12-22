Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Outlook

The analysts covering Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Vir Biotechnology's seven analysts is for revenues of US$686m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 141% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 92% to US$0.062. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$776m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.47 in 2022. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Vir Biotechnology's outlook with these numbers, making a measurable cut to next year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making next year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

NasdaqGS:VIR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

The consensus price target fell 27% to US$56.67, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Vir Biotechnology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$200 and the most bearish at US$36.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 102% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 113% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. So although Vir Biotechnology is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Vir Biotechnology dropped from profits to a loss next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Vir Biotechnology.

