Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, Umpqua Holdings' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.4b in 2022. This would be a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to tumble 26% to US$1.25 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.30 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$19.85, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Umpqua Holdings' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Umpqua Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.65 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Umpqua Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Umpqua Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Umpqua Holdings after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Umpqua Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.