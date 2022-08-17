Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about ThredUp recently, with the stock price up an impressive 21% to US$3.58 in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the latest downgrade, ThredUp's 13 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$285m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$0.90. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$318m and US$0.82 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. NasdaqGS:TDUP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

The consensus price target fell 19% to US$7.29, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for ThredUp's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ThredUp at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that ThredUp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.07% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 38% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than ThredUp.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at ThredUp. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that ThredUp's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of ThredUp's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on ThredUp after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ThredUp going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

