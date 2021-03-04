Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Outlook

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the dual analysts covering Kaiser Aluminum are now predicting revenues of US$1.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.7b in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Kaiser Aluminum, given the sizeable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:KALU Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Additionally, the consensus price target for Kaiser Aluminum increased 7.7% to US$105, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analysts involved. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Kaiser Aluminum analyst has a price target of US$120 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$90.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kaiser Aluminum's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kaiser Aluminum is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Kaiser Aluminum this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Kaiser Aluminum after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Kaiser Aluminum, given its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 4 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.