Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWON.K) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWON.K) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Formula One Group from its ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.9b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 68% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$2.2b of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Formula One Group, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGS:FWON.K Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$48.63, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Formula One Group analyst has a price target of US$53.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$37.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Formula One Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 68% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So it looks like Formula One Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Formula One Group this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Formula One Group after today.

