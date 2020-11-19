Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CTEK) Outlook

The analysts covering CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CTEK) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, CynergisTek's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$20m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$23m of revenue in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on CynergisTek, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

AMEX:CTEK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues next year. Historically, CynergisTek's sales have shrunk approximately 25% annually over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, CynergisTek is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for CynergisTek next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of CynergisTek going forwards.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with CynergisTek's financials, such as a short cash runway. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 4 other concerns we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.