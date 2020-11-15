Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Shares are up 7.9% to US$3.40 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' five analysts is for revenues of US$138m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a solid 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$154m in 2021. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, noting the substantial drop in revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$7.40, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at US$9.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.50. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 17% increase next year well below the historical 62% growth over the last year. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals going forwards.

