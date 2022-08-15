Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Outlook

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Boxed is for revenues of US$171m in 2022, implying a perceptible 7.3% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.66. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$226m and losses of US$1.63 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NYSE:BOXD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

The consensus price target fell 58% to US$4.33, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Boxed, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$6.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 10% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Boxed's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Boxed. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Boxed's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Boxed's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Boxed after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Boxed's financials, such as a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

