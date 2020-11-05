Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 13% to US$5.77 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Ardelyx's five analysts is for revenues of US$29m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a major 243% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$1.17. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$42m and losses of US$1.09 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGM:ARDX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ardelyx is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 243%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 17% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% per year. Not only are Ardelyx's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Ardelyx. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Ardelyx going forwards.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ardelyx going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.