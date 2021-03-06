Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the seven analysts covering Alector are now predicting revenues of US$30m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$35m in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Alector, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:ALEC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Alector's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 43% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 19% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Alector to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Alector this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Alector going forwards.

Unanswered questions? At least one of Alector's seven analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

