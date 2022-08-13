Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about a.k.a. Brands Holding recently, with the stock price up an impressive 21% to US$2.28 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After the downgrade, the consensus from a.k.a. Brands Holding's nine analysts is for revenues of US$630m in 2022, which would reflect a small 3.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 94% to US$0.006. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$704m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.08 in 2022. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding a.k.a. Brands Holding's prospects, with a substantial drop in revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

NYSE:AKA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

The consensus price target fell 39% to US$3.90, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic a.k.a. Brands Holding analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.20. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 6.4% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 85% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that a.k.a. Brands Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting a.k.a. Brands Holding to become unprofitable this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that a.k.a. Brands Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of a.k.a. Brands Holding.

