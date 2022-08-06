Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Outlook

The analysts covering Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the 23 analysts covering Western Digital provided consensus estimates of US$16b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 13% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 54% to US$2.20 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.80 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:WDC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$65.74, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Western Digital's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Western Digital, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$90.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.6% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 13% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Western Digital to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Western Digital after the downgrade.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Western Digital, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other flag we've identified.

