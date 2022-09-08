Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Outlook

Today is shaping up negative for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the 24 analysts covering Seagate Technology Holdings provided consensus estimates of US$9.7b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a definite 17% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 45% to US$4.38 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.30 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Seagate Technology Holdings' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot. NasdaqGS:STX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

The consensus price target fell 8.9% to US$77.81, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Seagate Technology Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$100.00 and the most bearish at US$58.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Seagate Technology Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 17% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Seagate Technology Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Seagate Technology Holdings. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Seagate Technology Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Worse, Seagate Technology Holdings is labouring under a substantial debt burden, which - if today's forecasts prove accurate - the forecast downgrade could potentially exacerbate. See why we're concerned about Seagate Technology Holdings' balance sheet by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

