Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Outlook

The analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Pieris Pharmaceuticals' three analysts is for revenues of US$22m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 30% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.90 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$30m and losses of US$0.69 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:PIRS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$7.50, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$9.00 and the most bearish at US$6.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 38% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 34% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Pieris Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Pieris Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Pieris Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

