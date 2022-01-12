Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Outlook

Market forces rained on the parade of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Shares are up 8.3% to US$6.37 in the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for iCAD from its six analysts is for revenues of US$42m in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 31% to US$0.24. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$47m and losses of US$0.14 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:ICAD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2022

The consensus price target fell 9.3% to US$19.43, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for iCAD's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on iCAD, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that iCAD's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 16% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, iCAD is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at iCAD. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

