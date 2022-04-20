Time to talk about rate hikes, Swedish c.bank chief tells paper

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - High inflation risks becoming entrenched, meaning Sweden's Riksbank has to overhaul its policy and raise rates, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said in an interview in daily Dagens Industri published on Wednesday.

Ingves cast the deciding vote at the Riksbank's most recent rate-setting meeting in February in favour of leaving policy unchanged. At that time, the central bank forecast rates would not rise until the second half of 2024.

However, the war in Ukraine and surging inflation means that "we are somewhere entirely different than where we thought previously", Ingves told the business daily.

Waiting with rate hikes would risk inflation becoming entrenched. "So it is better that we change our strategy and start talking about hiking rates," he said.

The Riksbank publishes its next monetary policy decision on April 28.

In February, headline inflation is Sweden was 4.5%. That picked up further in March when inflation hit 6.1%. Furthermore, rising energy prices have spread to other sectors.

Stripping out energy, inflation was 4.1% - the highest level in almost 30 years - in March.

The interview was conducted before March's inflation figures were published.

Markets have already dismissed a first rate hike in late 2024 as way too late and are now betting that a tightening could come as early as next week, though June is considered more likely. 0#RIBA=

High levels of household debt mean Swedes are vulnerable to rapidly rising rates, something the central bank needs to keep an eye on. But Ingves dismissed worries about higher rates leading to recession.

"Even if monetary policy becomes a little less expansive, rates will nevertheless be very low both globally and in Sweden," he said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

