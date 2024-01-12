Time to Load Up on This New Magnificent 7 of ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Wall Street analysts tend to always look on the bright side of life. (Cue the Monty Python song). But even though bullish “buy” ratings for top stocks are far more common than tepid “hold” recommendations and the dreaded four-letter curse word of “sell,” there are some companies that analysts like more than others. How can you tell? In addition to looking at the rating, it’s important to see what the consensus price target is for the stock. After all, what use is it to an investor if someone has a “strong buy” on a stock but only thinks that it will go up slightly from current levels?

With that in mind, I looked on TipRanks and used the free screening tool at Finviz to find actively traded stocks where analysts had assigned both their top ratings AND had a price target that’s at least 20% above current levels. That way, you’re getting a stock that analysts truly believe will go a lot higher.

Using this methodology, I came up with a septet of stocks, a new Magnificent 7 if you will. One of the stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), actually is a member of the vaunted top seven stocks of the Nasdaq. It’s no secret why Wall Street continues to adore Nvidia (32 out of 36 analysts have it rated at least a “buy”). The graphics chip giant is benefiting from the boom in artificial intelligence and could gain further ground from the rebound in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices now that spot ETFs have finally been approved.

Yes, Nvidia is an expensive stock, trading at an all-time high with a market cap of about $1.36 trillion and a multiple of nearly 45 times this year’s earnings forecasts. But Wall Street is predicting that profits and sales will more than double this fiscal year and surge more than 50% in 2025. And analysts expect the stock to climb another 20% to above $660 a share.

Identifying a New Magnificent 7 of Strong Buy Stocks

So, who are the other six among the “strong buy” crowd? Oil giant (and Dow component) Chevron (NYSE:CVX) made the cut. Analysts have a price target of just under $180 on Chevron, nearly 25% higher than its current price.

Chevron also has a big fan in Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) has a stake in Chevron worth more than $16 billion, making up nearly 4.5% of the Oracle of Omaha’s portfolio.

Interestingly, despite worries about trade tension between the U.S. and China and concerns of a Chinese economic slowdown, analysts are exceedingly upbeat about two mega-cap Chinese tech stocks: e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and search leader Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), aka the “Google of China.” Analysts expect Baidu’s stock to surge 45% this year while the consensus target for Alibaba is nearly 70% above current prices.

Both stocks have fallen sharply since peaking in early 2021, but Wall Street is bullish on the AI prospects for both companies. Alibaba, remember, is also a cloud computing giant in addition to owning online retail sites Taobao and Tmall. And Baidu has developed the Ernie chatbot, a rival to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed ChatGPT from OpenAI. Baidu recently said that Ernie has more than 100 million users.

Gambling giant Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), another firm with significant exposure to the Chinese economy, is also a top analyst pick. The company, despite having Vegas in its name and a headquarters in Sin City, is no longer a big player on the famed Strip. Las Vegas Sands sold the Venetian in 2022 and now owns properties in Singapore and Macao. Shares have taken a hit in the past few months due to concerns about a big stock sale by top shareholder Miriam Adelson. The billionaire sold a chunk of LVS shares to raise cash to buy a majority of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team from fellow billionaire Mark Cuban of Shark Tank fame. But the pullback might be an overreaction. Analysts are forecasting that the stock will climb more than 25% this year, and a lucky 11 of the 13 that follow the company have it rated a “buy.” What’s more, analysts are forecasting a more-than-15% jump in revenue this year and 45% increase in earnings.

Delta (NYSE:DAL), like LVS, is also benefiting from a global travel renaissance. The airline giant reported strong revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter Friday. CEO Ed Bastian said in the earnings release that “demand for air travel remains strong.” International travel is particularly booming; international revenue surged 25% in the quarter. Delta’s stock nonetheless slid Friday morning due to concerns about the outlook. The company trimmed its 2024 forecast, citing supply chain issues. But investors shouldn’t be too concerned. Earnings are still expected to be up sharply from 2023 levels. All 12 analysts that cover the company have Delta rated at least a “buy” and the price target is more than 30% above current levels.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is the final stock in this new Magnificent 7. The biotech is a leader in treatments for multiple sclerosis and Biogen could have another blockbuster on its hands with Leqembi, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration last year for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Regulators in China and Japan have also approved Leqembi. Biogen is also looking to expand in treatments for rare neurological diseases, thanks to its recent acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals for $7.3 billion. It’s no wonder then that Wall Street is a fan of the stock. Analysts are predicting a 25% pop in Biogen’s shares this year.

