Time to Go Bargain Hunting: An Extremely Cheap Automaker to Buy Now (Hint: It's Not Ford)

Bargain hunters looking at Ford (NYSE: F) may want to check out another automaker instead. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall break down why Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), which owns Fiat, Dodge, and other major brands, is a cheaper (and arguably much better) discounted auto stock to buy right now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 8, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford Motor Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.