Time to Gamble on Sports Betting Stocks & ETF?

(1:10) - The Legalization Of Sports Betting

(6:35) - Understanding What Sports Betting Really Is

(10:00) - What Kind Of Growth Can This Industry Expect?

(13:15) - Roundhill Investments Sports Betting ETF: BETZ

(22:40) - The Impact Of The Coronavirus On Sports

(26:30) - Roundhill Investments Esports ETF: NERD

(29:10) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Will Hershey, CEO at Roundhill Investments. We talk about sports betting and the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF BETZ.

In 2018, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. Sports betting is now legal in many states and some states have passed bills or have active bills. Most American people support the legalization of sports betting.

Goldman Sachs expects sports betting to become a $28 billion industry and iGaming or online gambling to become a $9.5 billion industry.

BETZ, the first and only ETF to provide exposure to this fast-growing industry, has already gathered about $90 million in assets, within two months of its launch. In addition to online sports-betting firms such as Penn National Gaming PENN and DraftKings DKNG, it holds casino operators like Wynn Resorts WYNN and MGM Resorts MGM, as well as those providing infrastructure or technology to such companies.

The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports Digital Entertainment ETF NERD is up almost 50% this year as it benefitted by coronavirus related shutdowns and other broader trends. Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.