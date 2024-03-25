The Zacks Schools Industry is highlighting top consumer discretionary stocks to buy this spring and is currently in the upper 3% of over 250 Zacks industries.

Belonging to the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, positive earnings estimate revisions have alluded to the notion that it’s time to buy these highly-ranked education stocks.

Adtalem Global Education ATGE

As a leading healthcare education provider, Adtalem Global Education’s fiscal 2024 and FY25 EPS estimates have risen 7% and 9% over the last 60 days respectively. Adtalem offers a variety of healthcare service programs that include the operations of Chamberlain University and Walden University along with other medical and veterinary schools.

Most compelling is that Adtalem’s stock trades at 10.9X forward earnings with annual EPS now projected to rise 10% this year and expected to jump another 13% in FY25 to $5.23 per share. More than just profitability improvements, Adtalem’s steady top line growth has continued as total sales are forecasted to expand 6% in both FY24 and FY25 with projections now over $1.5 billion. Furthermore, Adtalem’s stock has risen +36% over the last year with ATGE trading around $50 at the moment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stride LRN

Stride’s expansion as a premier provider of K -12 education programs and career learning services has caught investors' attention with its stock soaring +61% in the last year and already up +7% year to date to around $63.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stride’s stock currently has an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth with total sales expected to leap 10% in FY24 and slated to rise another 6% next year to $2.14 billion. Even better, annual earnings are projected to soar 45% in FY24 to $4.31 per share versus $2.97 a share last year. Plus, FY25 EPS is forecasted to climb another 9%. More reassuring is that FY24 earnings estimates have risen 8% in the last two months with FY25 EPS estimates up 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education STRA

Rounding out the list is Strategic Education which provides a range of post-secondary education programs through its subsidiaries Strayer University and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). Strategic Education’s stock is up a respectable +16% over the last year to around $103 a share.

Intriguingly, Strategic Education’s expansion has become more attractive with FY24 earnings estimates spiking 7% over the last 30 days while FY25 EPS estimates have climbed 8% in the last month. More intriguing, annual earnings are now expected to climb 24% this year and jump another 20% in FY25 to $5.55 per share. Strategic Education’s top line is projected to expand 5% in FY24 and expected to rise another 5% in FY25 to $1.25 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Watch

Positive earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that the strong price performances of these highly-ranked Zacks Schools Industry stocks may continue with Perdoceo Education PRDO and American Public Education APEI being worthy of consideration as well. At the moment Perdoceo and American Public Education both sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

