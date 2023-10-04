Time to Buy These Highly Ranked Aerospace Stocks

The Zacks Aerospace sector is currently ranked third out of 16 Zacks sectors as the growth narrative is vastly improving for many of these stocks.

Among the sector, the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment Industry stands out hosting a number of highly ranked stocks and currently in the top 24% of over 250 Zacks industries. Here are several of these top aerospace stocks to consider right now.

AAR AIR : Standing out in terms of value and momentum after impressively surpassing its quarterly top and bottom line expectations last Friday is Illinois-based AAR Corporation.

As a global provider of products and services to the aviation and defense industries AAR’s primary customers are Boeing BA and Airbus Group EADSY . Last week, AAR’s fiscal first-quarter earnings of $0.78 a share beat expectations by 7% with sales of $549.70 million topping estimates by 8%.



Furthermore, Q1 earnings climbed 28% year over year with sales soaring 23% from the prior year quarter. AAR’s stock is up +31% YTD with the company expecting high double-digit percentage growth on its top and bottom lines in its current fiscal 2024 while trading reasonably at 16.9X forward earnings.



Bae Systems BAESY : London-based Bae Systems is also an attractive option among the Zacks Aerospace sector with its operations including the development, support, and delivery of advanced defense and aerospace systems.

Bae Systems stock is starting to check boxes in terms of value and growth with earnings now projected to jump 16% in FY23 and rise another 12% in FY24 to $3.56 per share. Considering Bae Systems' expansive bottom-line its stock trades very attractively at a 15.7X forward earnings multiple which is a steep discount to the industry average of 30.6X and nicely beneath the S&P 500’s 19.6X.



Plus, Bae Systems stock is up a respectable +16% this year with annual earnings estimates nicely up over the last 60 days offering a further catalyst for more short-term upside and supportive of its attractive P/E valuation.

Top-line expansion is also intriguing as Bae Systems' FY23 sales are anticipated at $30.87 billion versus $26.30 billion last year. Even better, FY24 sales are forecasted to climb another 10%.



Transdigm Group TDG : Rounding out the list is Transdigm Group, a global leader in highly engineered aerospace components based in Ohio.

Transdigm’s aerospace components are used in commercial and military aircraft with the company’s growth trajectory very expansive. Transdigm’s stock has soared +33% in 2023 as earnings are projected to climb 47% this year at $25.30 per share compared to EPS of $17.14 a share in 2022.

Better still, Transdigm’s bottom line is expected to expand another 21% in FY24 to $30.75 per share. The stellar EPS growth makes Transdigm’s 26.4X forward earrings multiple look reasonable.



On the top line, FY23 sales projections of $6.58 billion would be a 21% increase from last year with fiscal 2024 sales expected to rise another 11%. Fiscal 2024 projections of $7.33 billion in sales would also represent 44% growth over the last five years with 2020 sales at $5.10 billion.



Bottom Line

The growth and outlook for these aerospace stocks is very enticing to investors amid recent stock market volatility as inflationary concerns still dwell. More reassuring is that AAR, Bae Systems, and Transdigm stock are trading at reasonable valuations which further boasts their strengthening prospects.

