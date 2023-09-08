Time to Buy the Recent Surge in Kroger (KR) or Albertsons (ACI) Stock?

Kroger KR ) shares spiked +3% today on news that the retail supermarket chain would sell more than 400 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers in an effort to appease the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on its proposal to acquire Albertsons ACI .

In addition to this, Kroger reported its Q2 results with earnings of $0.96 per share topping expectations by 4% despite sales of $33.85 billion coming up -1% short of estimates. However, Kroger has now surpassed earnings expectations for 15 consecutive quarters.

Naturally, monopoly fears have existed as a formation with Albertsons would create a mega-chain in the supermarket industry. Like Kroger, Albertsons stock has rebounded lately and is up +6% this month but still -30% below its acquisition price of $34.10 per share in a deal that would be valued at $24.6 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FTC’s Monopoly Concerns

Even after this morning's announcement that Kroger would divest hundreds of stores, the combined stores that the company would operate upon acquiring Albertsons could still be close to Walmart WMT , which has over 4,000 domestic stores.

This market dominance would be exciting for investors but worries the FTC as Walmart is an omnichannel retailer that was built up internally over time and not a pure-play grocery chain that monopolizes the market.

Growth Potential

Gravitating to the growth conversation of a potential Kroger and Albertsons merger is at the forefront of investors' minds and the FTC’s agenda.

Taking a look at total sales is a way to see the viewpoint of what would be high investor sentiment and the FTC’s concerns. Kroger’s sales are forecasted to be up 2% in its current fiscal 2024 to $151.61 billion with Albertsons' sales expected to rise just over 1% at $78.86 billion.

Theoretically, their combined annual revenue would be $230.47 billion which is still far below Walmart’s anticipated $642.11 billion in sales. However, about half of Walmart’s sales are attributed to groceries including online purchases which would bring a Kroger and Albertsons combo closer to that mark with it being plausible that their growth will be vastly compounded going forward.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Outlook & P/E Valuations

Regarding their bottom lines, Kroger’s earnings are projected to rise 7% in FY24 but dip roughly -1% in FY25 at $4.48 per share. Kroger’s stock currently trades at 10X forward earnings which is a nice discount to the Zacks Retail-Supermarkets Industry average of 13.3X and the S&P 500’s 20.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Turning to Albertsons, its FY24 earrings are expected to dip -16% after a very tough-to-follow FY23 that saw EPS at $3.37. Fiscal 2025 earnings are expected to stabilize and rebound 3% at $2.88 per share. Plus, Albertson’s stock trades at just 8.2X forward earnings which is a 61% discount to its Zacks Consumer Products-Staples Industry average of 20.9X and well below the benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

At the moment, Kroger and Albertsons’ stock both land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Their stocks offer sound value to investors at current levels and are worth keeping in the portfolio especially as merger talks gain steam.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.