Time to Buy the Dip? ETFs in Focus

Lately, Cathie Wood, famous for the success of Ark Investment’s winning products in 2020, has been in the spotlight for forecasting an impending deflationary wave, rather than increasing inflation. She highlighted declining commodity prices, and noted that “even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from its peak, erasing most of the gain this year,” per a TipRanks article, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. United States Oil Fund, LP USO has declined 7.6% past month while Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund DBC has lost 5.1%.

Wood mentioned that “the Fed seems to responding to COVID-related supply shocks spanning 15 months the same way that Volcker battled inflation that had been brewing and building for 15 years. I would not be surprised to see a significant policy pivot in the next three to six months.”

Investors should note that the central bank now expects median inflation rate to jump to 5.4% this year, higher than its previous forecast of 5.2%. Although PCE inflation expectation has gone up to 2.8% for 2023 from 2.6% projected in June, we can see a substantial decline in inflation expectations next year from this year.

The Fed downgraded its forecast for 2022 median real GDP growth from 1.7% in June to 0.2% for 2022. Again, though the central bank lowered the growth rate expectations for 2023 and 2024 to 1.2% and 1.7% from 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively, GDP growth shows a recovery trail.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or 2 (Buy) or 1 (Strong Buy). The ETFs have lost lesser than the S&P 500 (down 9.2%) past month and have a P/E less than #23X as well as a Beta less than one (as of Sep 23, 2022).

ETFs in Focus

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM – Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Beta: 0.84X

Performance One-Month: Down 7.86%

P/E (36 Months): 14.10X

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF KBWP – Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Beta: 0.64X

Performance One-Month: Down 5.76%

P/E (36 Months): 15.20X

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF – Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Beta: 0.87X

Performance One-Month: Down 6.1%

P/E (36 Months): 18.35X

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ – Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Beta: 0.59X

Performance One-Month: Down 7.0%

P/E (36 Months): 15.39X

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF PWV – Zacks Rank #3

Beta: 0.88X

Performance One-Month: Down 7.0%

P/E (36 Months): 11.06X



