Time to Buy Stock in These Pharmaceutical Giants for EPS Growth

Among the broader Zacks Medical sector, several pharmaceutical companies are attractive at the moment.

With the Large-Cap Pharmaceutical Industry in the top 27% of over 250 Zacks industries here are two leaders in the space that are poised for growth.

Novartis ( NVS )

Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Switzerland-based Novartis has a “B” Style Scores grade for Growth. Novartis’ earnings potential is intriguing as the company has one of the strongest and broadest oncology drugs and generics portfolios.

This has helped Novartis maintain its dominance as a top pharmaceutical company with its focus centered on cardiology, immunology, neuroscience. solid tumors, and hematology.

Notably, earnings estimate revisions have continued to trend higher over the last quarter. Novartis’ earnings are now expected to jump 9% this year and rise another 8% in fiscal 2024 at $7.22 per share. Fiscal 2024 would represent 25% EPS growth over the last five years with 2020 earnings at $5.75 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Along with Novartis’ growth prospects the company also offers investors a very respectable 2.27% dividend yield. This is near the industry average of 2.41% and trumps the S&P 500’s 1.54% average. Novartis has increased its dividend in each of the last five years with 4.10% growth over this period.

Novartis stock is up +8% year to date to roughly match the S&P 500 and outperform the Large-Cap Pharma Markets’ virtually flat performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Novo Nordisk ( NVO )

Also sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Denmark-based Novo Nordisk continues to stand out with an “A” Style Scores grade for Growth. Novo’s expansion has been fueled by its leading diabetes portfolio of GLP-1 receptor agonists and insulin treatments.

Earnings estimates have risen again over the last 30 days. Fiscal 2023 earnings are now forecasted to soar 46% at $5.07 per share compared to EPS of $3.46 in 2022. Plus, fiscal 2024 EPS is projected to jump another 16% at $5.91 a share.

More impressive, fiscal 2024 projections represent 114% EPS growth over the last five years with 2020 earnings at $2.76 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While Novo‘s primary focus on providing returns to shareholders is through its growth and stock performance the company does offer a 1.05% dividend yield. Plus, Novo stock is up +20% YTD to easily top the benchmark and the Large-Cap Pharma Market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

The rising earnings estimate revisions are a strong sign that there could be more upside for Novartis and Novo Nordisk stock this year. Furthermore, both companies are leaders in critical areas of healthcare and remain sound long-term investments for 2023 and beyond.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.