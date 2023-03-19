Markets

Time to Buy Safe Dividend Stocks? How to Avoid a Potential Mistake

March 19, 2023 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Market volatility, economic uncertainty, and now worries about the banking system have investors looking for safety. In many cases, this means stable dividend stocks. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why that could actually be a risky move, with many dividend stalwarts trading for premium valuations that could fall, and how most brokerages offer a high-yield alternative that means investors don't have to chase yield in overpriced stocks.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 19, 2023.

